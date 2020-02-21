CMC’s Cube dries up — pool temporarily drained for repairs

Students heading to their morning classes Thursday found the reflecting pool surrounding Claremont McKenna College’s Living Room — better known as the Cube — drained and completely dry, launching some speculation that a satirical “Drink the Cube” Facebook event had come to fruition.

But the reality is much more mundane, CMC spokesperson Gilien Silsby told TSL. The school had to drain the water to replace a part in the pump room.

The pool was being refilled Thursday afternoon.

