Claremont McKenna College Front Page News 

CMC’s Cube dries up — pool temporarily drained for repairs

A glass building, the cube, is surrounded by dry gray tiles.
The pool around the Cube was temporarily drained Thursday to allow for repairs. (Amy Best • The Student Life)

Students heading to their morning classes Thursday found the reflecting pool surrounding Claremont McKenna College’s Living Room — better known as the Cube — drained and completely dry, launching some speculation that a satirical “Drink the Cube” Facebook event had come to fruition.

But the reality is much more mundane, CMC spokesperson Gilien Silsby told TSL. The school had to drain the water to replace a part in the pump room.

The pool was being refilled Thursday afternoon.

Marc Rod

Marc Rod PO '20 is from Rye Brook, New York. He currently serves as TSL's managing editor and previously worked as news editor, news associate and news writer.

