Majority of CGU classes to be online in spring

Claremont Graduate University instruction will remain “majority” online in the spring semester and its academic calendar will remain unchanged, the school announced in an email to students Wednesday.

“Pandemic restrictions on higher education are expected to remain unchanged for early spring. We are confident that this is the best decision for the launch of the spring semester to ensure our community members’ health and safety,” CGU President Len Jessup and Provost Patricia Easton said in the email.

CGU will continue its online flex model, with most classes online and a limited on-campus presence for activities that require it, the email said. Currently “labs, studios, practica, one-on-one tutorials and research studies that require hands-on work and physical access to campus spaces” are allowed, according to CGU’s website.

With all graduate students living off-campus, CGU’s spring calendar will remain the same with a start date of Jan. 19 and breaks intact.

Students who return to campus must receive pre-approval, complete a training and will be expected to adhere to the “CGU Return to Campus Agreement.” While on campus, they must wear a mask, practice social distancing and complete a digital contract tracing survey for each visit to campus, the website said.

“We all miss the opportunity to walk through our beautiful campus and engage in conversations, study sessions, and the environment of academic achievement that is core to CGU,” the email said. “On the other hand, in these uncertain times, the CGU community has come together in a new way to continue our mission in a variety of ways. It will be fun to see how we blend the new and the old once we are allowed back on campus full time.”

The 5Cs announced yesterday that spring instruction will start one week later than originally planned and the traditional week-long spring break will be replaced by three one-day breaks spread throughout the semester.

Claremont McKenna College said it would announce plans on whether students would be able to return to campus Dec. 9 while Pomona College, Pitzer College and Scripps College said they will release spring decisions mid-December.

Harvey Mudd College has set Jan. 11 as the latest deadline to release its spring plan.