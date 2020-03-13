Colleges draft policies to meet students’ financial concerns as COVID-19 spreads

In the wake of the announcement that the 5Cs are sending students home and moving classes online due to the threat of the novel coronavirus, many students have been left wondering about housing and financial issues.

Pomona College, Claremont McKenna College, Scripps College and Pitzer College all plan to reimburse their students for a portion of their housing and meal plan payments for the spring if they leave campus.

Harvey Mudd College, which is recommending but not requiring that students leave campus, will refund students for their meal plans.

Mudd did not respond to questions about housing reimbursements, financial aid or student workers before press time.

At CMC, financial aid packages will not change for students now that they will be learning remotely, spokesperson Gilien Silsby said via email. She added that “CMC is committed to fulfilling our students work-study awards on an individual basis.”

Information is forthcoming about whether Scripps students’ financial aid packages will be affected after the move to online classes, according to an online FAQ page.

The college will pay students with federal work-study allotments their expected wage for the remainder of the semester, based on their average earnings in the February pay periods. Students with non-work study on-campus jobs will not be paid for the rest of the semester.

Unlike the rest of the 5Cs, Pomona College will be adjusting their students’ financial aid packages based on the move to online classes, according to their FAQ site.

“Students who live away from the college, in apartments or with their parents, have lower costs for housing and food,” the site says. “The college is evaluating an appropriate cost of attendance that accounts for a semester that includes a mix of on- and off-campus housing and food expenses. Once finalized, your financial aid will be adjusted and you will receive notification from the office of financial aid.”

Pomona also said student workers who can complete their work remotely will continue to be paid. They will be given projected earnings for the final nine weeks of the semester in three installments, based on their average earnings from January 21 through March 13.

Pitzer financial aid packages will not change after the move to online classes, spokesperson Anna Chang told TSL via email.

In a later email, Deanna Caballero, Pitzer assistant vice president of human resources and payroll services, told students that those working in federal work-study positions would continue to be paid their work-study wages.

