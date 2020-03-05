Claremont Colleges ramp up coronavirus prep as outbreak intensifies in U.S.

Some 5C students studying abroad are returning to Claremont, forced out by the threat of coronavirus. But here, too, students and administrators are bracing for the impacts of the international outbreak.

The 5Cs have begun crafting significant contingency plans in case COVID-19, also known as novel coronavirus, affects classes, residential life, dining and other campus functions.

Claremont McKenna College and Harvey Mudd College are preparing for a scenario in which in-person classes are canceled and need to be taught remotely instead, the schools’ presidents said in emails this week.

CMC President Hiram Chodosh recommended that students download the video conferencing software Zoom to “familiarize themselves with its features.”

Both schools are also making plans to support residential life in the event that individual students or entire campuses are forced into quarantine or isolation.

Claremont McKenna has identified “suitable housing” to quarantine or isolate individual students currently living in on-campus housing, according to Chodosh.

Because staff may be asked not to work on campus, CMC is working with Bon Appétit to “ensure uninterrupted meal preparation and delivery services should the dining hall be temporarily inoperable,” Chodosh said.

The school has an “inventory of emergency supplies,” he added.

Harvey Mudd has also begun planning to procure “additional food and other resources,” President Maria Klawe said.

She added that the college is “exploring how to ensure adequate staff is available to support our students.”

Both presidents said individual health and sanitization are top priorities — facilities crews have increased their regular cleaning procedures to better sanitize campus facilities.

CMC is also installing sinks at Collins Dining Hall entrances, Chodosh said, so visitors can wash their hands before and after meals.

The schools are also reevaluating plans for large events throughout the remainder of the semester, though Klawe said Harvey Mudd does not anticipate changes at this time.

Students and staff should stay home and avoid contact with others if they feel sick, the presidents said. They emphasized that there are currently no known cases of coronavirus within Claremont or the 7Cs.

The measures come as Los Angeles County declared a local health emergency Wednesday morning. Seven cases of coronavirus have been reported within the county, the public health department said Wednesday.

With spring break coming up soon, the colleges are also beginning to limit institution-sponsored travel and are discouraging students from leaving the country.

Pomona College announced Tuesday it will not sponsor or reimburse travel to countries at a level two or higher federal travel advisory for coronavirus, according to a community update from administrators. That includes summer internships, research projects or academic programs that students may be planning abroad.

The CDC has designated Japan under a level two advisory. China, Iran, Italy and South Korea are under level three advisories.

Pomona will only sponsor or reimburse air travel fees for faculty and staff if the travel is “deemed essential.” The college’s current aim is to “curtail travel while allowing core activities of the College to continue,” the update said.

Scripps College president Lara Tiedens urged students, faculty, and staff to “exercise caution about their travel choices during spring break and beyond” in an email sent to the student body Monday.

Klawe asked students to reexamine spring break travel plans, and to “keep in mind that any international travel carries a risk that you might be quarantined or prevented from returning to the U.S.”

Mike Segawa, Pitzer College’s vice president for student affairs, strongly discouraged students from traveling internationally during spring break in a Monday letter, citing “uncertainty about your ability to return to the US at the conclusion of your trip.”

In the latest in a cascade of study abroad cancellations, Pitzer President Melvin Oliver announced in an email Wednesday that Pitzer has suspended its spring study abroad program in Nepal, after shutting down its Parma, Italy, program last week.

The college has not made decisions about its summer and fall study abroad programs, but is “closely monitoring” programs’ viability. Oliver asked students to “understand that we may need to alter plans depending on the circumstances.”

Pomona, Pitzer and Scripps could not be reached about their on-campus coronavirus plans before press time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

This story was last updated March 4, 2020 at 8:45 p.m.

