Campus Safety moves to new headquarters

On Jan. 31, The Claremont Colleges Services (TCCS) announced that Campus Safety has settled into its new home in the Administration Campus Center (ACC), via its official Instagram page. No longer located across from Honnold Mudd Library’s south entrance, the move brought the department to the southeast corner of Pomona College at 101 South Mills Ave.

“Campus Safety is fully operational at ACC and will continue to protect the persons and property of students, faculty, staff, and visitors of The Claremont Colleges community,” Laura Muna-Landa, Assistant Vice President of Communications for TCCS, said to TSL via email. “Campus Safety will continue to have a constant and regular presence across the campus community with its patrols and presence 24/7.”

Though farther from the center of all five colleges, Muna-Landa said the new office space presents benefits in functionality.

“The new Campus Safety office was designed with enhanced features for ease of access and improved services to the campus community,” she said. “The facility has a 24-hour customer service window, a robust dispatch center, enhanced radio communication technology, and is fully accessible.”

TCCS invited students to a Feb. 13 open house for the new facility through its Instagram account. Multiple posts advertised food free of cost, raffles with prizes and tours of the facility, with a shuttle ferrying students from the department’s former home to the new location every half hour.

Pomona College has bought the Pendleton Business Building, Muna-Landa said, which formerly housed the department.

“The Campus Safety department welcomes its move into updated facilities that will enhance future operations and customer service to those visiting the facility,” she said.

Muna-Landa encouraged community members with any questions about the change in location or safety services as a whole to contact the 24-hour dispatch line for Campus Safety at 909-607-7233 or send an email to dispatch@claremont.edu.



