ASCMC announces election results; Lin new president

Claremont McKenna College students voted for their new ASCMC executive board Tuesday.

Students elected Johnson Lin CM ’21 as president, Cindy Lay CM ’22 as executive vice president, Amadeo Cantu-Trevino CM ’22 as vice president of student activities, Raina Kim CM ’22 as dormitory affairs chair, Grace Wang CM ’21 as senior class president, Sam Harrison CM ’22 as junior class president and Colin Sam CM ’23 as sophomore class president.

Races for president, senior class president and junior class president were uncontested, according to an ASCMC announcement.

Turnout was up from last year, with 54 percent of the student body participating in the vote, the announcement said.

Lin said his identity as a first-generation student of color will inform his presidency.

“There are still many systemic barriers that undermine the success of students of marginalized identities. As ASCMC President, I will be your advocate and elevate your voices,” he said in his candidate statement.

Lin said other priorities include making CMC’s endowment investments more transparent and strengthening collaboration with administrators and other student governments.

