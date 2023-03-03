‘The world is a narrative’: Allison Adelle Hedge Coke brings poetry reading back to the 5C’s

Standing behind the podium in Pitzer College’s Broad Performance Center, Allison Adelle Hedge Coke read an excerpt from her newest book “Look at this Blue.” As she shared from a collection of poems describing her experiences in California, her soft, deep and crisp voice took the audience on an intimate journey of suffering, reflection, realization and the fights endured for loved ones.

Presented by Brent Armendinger, a professor of creative writing at Pitzer, Hedge Coke was introduced with a land acknowledgement and praise for the outstanding work she has accomplished.

Hedge Coke is a labor and environmental poet who currently teaches at UC Riverside and is the author and editor of 18 books. Sharing “Look at this Blue,” a recent National Book Award Finalist, Coke immersed students into her literary world.

“I’m really happy I came; this was so beautiful and needed,” Elena Fields PZ ’25, an audience member of the event, said. “Hearing a lot of speakers on campus, and the really incredible people that have dedicated their life to art and activism, is so grounding and needed.”

This literary series reading was also the first in-person reading since the pandemic, which shows the ways in which poetry reading on campus was lacking. Not only did it provide students a chance to reset during the week, but it also gave them a chance to look into a possible career field.

“Since we are in college, we are students [and] we are grappling with what we are going to do in the future and these events are good opportunities for people to explore new interests,” Carty Willett PZ ’23, another attendee, said.

Willett attended this event for one of his classes, as a chance to explore poetry writing.

“I thought it was interesting,” Willet said. “I was a little lost as to what was being talked about, to be honest with you, but the way she presented her writing really changed it versus reading it myself.”

Spoken poetry is meant to provide listeners with a new guided understanding of a poem, and getting the opportunity to hear it from the author allows these intentions to be clearly presented. Hedge Cook explained after her reading that writing “Look at this Blue” felt like an unfolding of her life and what she needed to say.

Beginning her writing career as a child, Hedge Coke explained with a smile that her sister taught her how to write. Through a small band with her sister, she began to develop a poetic style as she wrote the songs for them to perform. It was a way for them to communicate without their parents hearing, and this combination of music and writing sparked the poetic flame inside.

She explained that her role as a poet is to be a gatherer and aid others in a way of thinking and feeling. By intentionally making an offering with her writing, Hedge Coke uses the traumatic and difficult parts of her past to relate with those around her.

Continuing to answer questions from the audience, she gave students the chance to explore poetry and writing. Audience members asked her for inspiration and skills when writing about challenging life stories.

The conversational flow between author and audience allowed those attending to develop an even deeper understanding of her literary choices. Anyone can buy a poetry book and come up with their own interpretations, but hearing from Hedge Coke created a new connection with the literary piece.

Ruthie Zolla PZ ’25 is an avid lover of poetry who enjoyed the intimacy of hearing Hedge Coke’s poetry read live.

“Any chance I get to go hear [poetry] be read or hear people share their writing, I jump at [it] because I think it is a soul-cleansing moment for me and a form of peace,” Zolla said.

Zolla described the active role she has on and off campus with writing, as she is a part of the book club at Pitzer and comes from a family that appreciates the writing that women are able to accomplish.

“I really try to take advantage of the opportunities being at an institution can give us in terms of hearing people speak their truth,” Zolla said.

Hedge Coke gave the audience a chance to hear her truth as well as provide advice about what it takes to share one’s own writing. By following one’s intuition and being present, Hedge Coke advises that a writer will discover what they have to offer.

Insisting that a writer must give themselves permission to explore the challenging situations they come from, she explained that each person’s form of writing will be revealed. Urging them to write their books and share their voice, Hedge Cake sparked creative potential within the audience.

“The world is a narrative,” Hedge Coke said.