Rivals on varsity level, teammates for club: Sixth Street nemeses are coming together to redefine what club sports are at the 5Cs.

For the first time, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS) and Pomona-Pitzer (P-P) are merging their club programs, aligning heated rivals on the same team.

Since 2012, leadership over club level athletics at the 5Cs has been under the joint discretion of both organizations’ directors of recreation. CMS Director of Recreation Matt Ryan and P-P Director of Recreation Dominique Williams have been working together to secure funding, schedule field space, oversee registration and help manage all of the other logistical workings of college club sports. However, until this year, they have not presented themselves as one organization externally.

Claremont Club sports have a new logo and merch to display it on. According to Williams, the changes taking place are part of a collective effort with Ryan to create a sense of unity amongst 5C club sport teams.

“We wanted to make sure that [the logo] included all the 5Cs, which is why the arch has each institution’s primary colors,” Williams said.

Despite the logo being the most obvious new development, the shifts happening in the management of club sports extend beyond a new color palette. Williams and Ryan have made it a priority this year to equip club teams with improved safety measures and support personnel. One of the first steps in this program is offering free CPR training for any member of a club team during the semester.

“We’re looking to make sure that every club has at least two or three individuals who are CPR certified, so we’re going to be offering [CPR training] free of charge this semester,” Williams said. “We will also provide them with part-time athletic trainers at their home events.”

Club sport athletes see the benefits of this collaboration in increased access to services and practice spaces. For example, women’s field hockey captain Sajni Sheth-Voss SC ’26 can take her team to all of the campus gyms.

“We have access to all the resources that both school groups can provide,” Sheth-Voss said. “[We have] access to Roberts and CARW and more help from both sides of the administration.”

However, athletes are not the only ones excited about the new changes.

Ainsley Murphy SC ’26 works as a club sports event manager. Despite being hired and paid through CMS, Murphy works with students across the consortium. Murphy is excited about the transformation that club sports are undergoing.

“I think [the changes] are going to make for a better community for the club sports workers, and a better community for the club sport athletes,” Murphy said. “Instead of [separation] between CMS and P-P, club sports finally have a unifying symbol.”

Regardless of excitement from athletes and employees alike surrounding the rebrand, according to Williams, many people at the 5Cs remain in the dark about the rebrand and how club sports work. In order to increase awareness, Williams and Ryan got creative.

As an incentive to increase attendance at games and advertise club sports to potential players, T-shirts, hats and other items bearing the new 5C club sports logo will be given out at club games.

“We’re going to make sure that we have giveaways at different games and things like that this coming year,” Williams said. “Make sure to come out and support.”

Murphy said that she is optimistic about the impact that the innovations are going to make and is looking forward to experiencing the improvements first-hand.

“I’m super excited for this year,” Murphy said. “I’m excited to see the changes that Matt and Dom have been working on. I’m excited to see the community that we are going to build. I love that at my job, I don’t feel like I’m just working for Scripps or for CMS, but actually doing something that helps all five schools. It’s awesome.”