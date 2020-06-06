Submit a Guest Piece

Want to share your writing with a wide audience? Think something at the 7Cs needs to change? The Student Life gladly accepts submissions of guest opinion pieces and letters to the editor.

Drafts or inquiries about pieces may be directed to editor@tsl.news, or by using the form below. Guest writers should include their full name and affiliation with the Claremont Colleges, and are also encouraged to leave a phone number in their inquiry email.

If you have an idea but don’t know where to start, TSL’s editors are happy to help during the writing process and develop ideas for guest opinion pieces. Editors will also work with writers to ensure submissions follow AP and TSL style guidelines.

Guest opinions

Guest opinions pieces are structured arguments about a specific issue or topic (i.e. a school’s policy change), run 600-800 words and are published after being edited by TSL’s opinions editors, usually through a more collaborative process with back and forth communication.

Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor are pieces responding to how TSL covered something or what TSL is or isn’t doing. They may offer critique or praise of TSL as an organization and are typically written in response to a specific article. They’re also shorter (300-400 words) and are edited lightly, if at all.

Guidelines

If you wish to submit a piece written by a group of people, please be clear as to which members of the group collaborated on the piece. In adherence with journalistic practice, TSL does not publish anonymous opinion pieces.

TSL asks that guest writers not submit their work to other publications both on and off of the Claremont Colleges’ campuses without the explicit consent of the editorial board.

TSL also reserves the right to edit or alter guest submissions to adhere to style and grammatical guidelines. Editors will collaborate with writers throughout this process. TSL will update articles if factual inaccuracies, grammatical or style errors are present after publication, but does not remove guest submissions from the website.

TSL encourages students who have been historically underrepresented in our staff and coverage (including but not limited to: women; Black, indigenous, and students of color; LGBTQ+ students; first-generation/low-income students; disabled and chronically ill students and graduate and non-traditionally aged students) to submit opinions pieces on whatever topics they would like.