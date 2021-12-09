Case uptick at CMC and Pomona unsettles end of semester, beginning of spring

Seeing an increase in positive tests for COVID-19, 5C administrators reemphasized restrictions and asked community members to be vigilant as the fall semester wound down.

Claremont McKenna College had seen six new cases as of Tuesday, the school’s Covid Compliance Committee told students in an email — five of which were linked to one of CMC’s five new student cases last week and a pregaming event.

“The outbreak involved vaccinated individuals in close contact, indoors, for more than 15 minutes, without masks, eating and drinking together at a private gathering before attending a larger event,” the committee said.

Pomona College had also seen seven additional cases as of a presidential update Wednesday afternoon — likely excluding test results for many juniors and seniors, who normally test respectively on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Pitzer College and Harvey Mudd College have not seen any positive cases this week, according to their dashboards as of Thursday afternoon.

Pomona’s Seaver Theatre cancelled non-essential student events and gatherings as a result of the uptick, including this weekend’s Spotlight Musical Theater production “The Winner Takes It All,” the department told theater students in a Thursday email.

The Pomona Events Committee also announced its “Euphoria” party, originally scheduled for Friday, would be postponed until next semester, citing the surge in cases.

In a Wednesday note, Pomona administrators told faculty and staff to be mindful of health and safety guidelines for end-of-year events, encouraging outside gatherings whenever possible and keeping indoor spaces to 50 percent capacity.

Heeding signs of a winter surge in California and around the country, administrators also emphasized caution in developing policies for students’ January return to Claremont.

No in-person 5C events will be held from the beginning of the semester through Feb. 7, the Pomona employee message said.

And the return of cross-campus dining, a passionate topic among students, will be predicated on low positivity rates for the first three weeks of the semester, Pomona Dean of Students Avis Hinkson and COO Rob Goldberg told 5C students in a Wednesday email. Hinkson and Goldberg also noted the issue of staffing shortages and supply chain constraints in bringing back 5C dining.

“We are mindful of your interest in this aspect of returning to ‘pre-pandemic normalcy’ and will provide you with more details on the status of our plans for 5C dining no later than the week of February 7,” they said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

