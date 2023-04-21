5k Dream Run provides footing for undocumented students

The annual 5k Dream Run is set to make a comeback at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the Pitzer College clock tower after a four-year hiatus. Hosted by 5C organization Improving Dreams, Equality, Access and Success (IDEAS), the run is a community-building event that serves as a means of generating mutual aid funds to support undocumented students in their academic pursuits.

Verrels Eugeneo PO ’25, one of the six IDEAS board members, described the importance of the mutual aid fund.

“[Within] the experience of being undocumented, there are situations where you might not have the money to travel home if there’s an emergency. There are also fees in case you have to pay for your DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] renewal and things like that,” Eugeneo said. “There are a lot of issues that can be mitigated using the money we raise.”

IDEAS organized the event with the support of Pitzer Assistant Dean of Student Success Tasmia Moosani, 30-plus student volunteers and additional 5C faculty members. The organization’s primary aim is to promote and aid immigrant students in their academic pursuits by facilitating access to networking platforms, financial aid and essential resources. Kassandra Soriano Martinez PZ ’25, IDEAS board member, highlighted legal resources as an example.

“If anyone ever comes to us for help with legal matters, oftentimes we can refer them to certain people at their colleges that can help … we have a lawyer that students can use,” Kassandra Soriano Martinez said.

This run will mark the end of UndocuWeek, an IDEAS initiative that promoted networking among undocumented students and improving allyship. Jose Sanchez PO ’24, IDEAS board member, described the renewed significance of UndocuWeek.

“A lot of the events specifically focus more around rebuilding the community of the undocumented students on campus, which has kind of just spread out over the years, especially with everything being on Zoom, and [they also help with] how scary it may be to reach out to other people who … may be undocumented,” Sanchez said.

Since the run hasn’t taken place since 2019, IDEAS has had to re-envision and reconstruct the event, thinking about the event’s role in the community as well as intricate logistical concerns.

“I’ve held this project really close to my heart, and I’ve been working on it all year, since the start of last semester,” Kassandra Soriano Martinez said. “We hope that this remains a tradition. That’s something that I’m working on heavily: to try to log everything, make records of everything, so that it runs more smoothly in the future.”

The post-run celebration will include a local taco vendor, food trucks, live music and a raffle with an electric scooter as the grand prize.

“We’re providing free food, not only in the hope that it’s incentivizing people to show up, but also as a way outside of the run for people to gather after the event,” Sanchez said. “And as a way to build that community and talk with each other and build off of each other.”

Cultivating an environment that supports undocumented students goes beyond the 5Cs. With a wider reach that encompasses local community colleges, universities and high schools, the run will bridge a broad spectrum of perspectives outside of the Claremont bubble.

IDEAS board member Angeles Soriano Martinez SC ’25 highlighted the necessity of spaces for undocumented students.

“Whenever I would go on high school tours and ask about the resources that they had in their specific campus for undocumented students, a lot of people weren’t sure because they either never had to use those resources or there were no resources,” Angeles Soriano Martinez said. “Creating visibility and bringing moral support does have a big impact on the way that high school students who identify as undocumented see themselves in these spaces.”

Moosani hopes local undocumented high schoolers will witness firsthand the efforts to support them in an institutional context.

“We want them to come to the 5Cs and [communicate to them,] ‘Hey, we hope you apply here. We hope this is a space where education can feel accessible. We hope that you can also feel that inspiration that you can do it too. And we’re here to help you through that if you have any questions or need any financial support,’” Moosani said.

As allies of undocumented individuals, monetary support is important, but showing up for the run, cheering on community members and listening to undocumented students and DACA recipients is equally important.

“There is quite a bit that goes into being an ally for anyone,” IDEAS board member Luis Mendoza Ramirez CM ’25 said. “We particularly believe that even just showing up to the dream run or even just donating and being there with us is a very good first step for anybody who wishes to learn more about being an ally.”

Sanchez agreed with Ramirez.

“It’s an event that involves the whole community, not just undocumented students,” Sanchez said. “For it to be successful, it’s required to be supported by everyone.”

This run will pave the way for increased visibility and both institutional and communal support for undocumented and DACA students.

“In the Claremont community, there’s a lot of wealth and there’s a lot of privilege, but you can still do your part and create a positive impact by listening to the struggles that people have that aren’t in the same privileged positions,” Eugeneo said.