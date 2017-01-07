News

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Pitzer College Student Senate's Budget Committee will propose new changes to the budget bylaws. The bylaw changes on Dec....

Since last year’s protests calling for more institutional support for marginalized students, Claremont McKenna College students have witne...

Since Nov. 8, students, faculty, staff, and community members from across the 5Cs have expressed a myriad of emotions and responses t...

Life & Style

There are plenty of holiday movies. We have Halloween classics ranging from the terrifying Halloween to the not-so terrifying Hallo...

On Thursday, Nov. 10, University of California, Santa Barbara Professor Lisa Hajjar visited Scripps to speak to students about how the Unit...

Larry Wilmore, a comedian and political commentator who worked on The Daily Show and hosted The Nightly Show...

Opinions

Why We Print Editorial Board | Dec. 2, 2016, 10:34 a.m. | For the last two semesters, TSL has struggled to accrue sufficient funding to print on a weekly basis—without funding from ou...

A Hoot and a Howl, an Ode to the Owls of Claremont Jack Carroll | Dec. 2, 2016, 10:34 a.m. | Multiple nights during my time at the Claremont Colleges, I’ve heard an unlikely sound from high above. It is not the whizzing of an ...

In Defense of Post-Election Movements of Resistance Tiara Sharma | Dec. 2, 2016, 10:34 a.m. | It has now been three weeks since the presidential election, and like many, my Facebook newsfeed is still inundated with news about Donald Trump...